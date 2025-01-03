Terry Crews Is Alive and Well in Spite of What You May Have Heard Online The comedian is alive and well, despite what you've seen online. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 3 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Terry Crews has been a beloved pop culture presence for decades. In early 2025, though, rumors began to circulate online that Terry had passed away. Following the rumors, many wanted to know whether they were true.

Given that he's just 56 years old, Terry's death would be a major surprise, especially considering how much time he seems to spend staying in shape. Here's what we know about whether there's any truth to the rumors about Terry.

Did Terry Crews die?

Thankfully, there's no evidence that Terry Crews died. Although some people are posting about it as if it's true, it appears to be just the latest example of a celebrity death hoax. These hoaxes are typically started because the person who posts it wants cheap engagement, and is willing to spread lies in order to get it. As far as we know, though, Terry is alive and well, and his death has not been reported by any official sources.

In fact, Terry posted to his Instagram page on Jan. 2, which seems to confirm that he's not facing any sort of health issues. "So many blessings in 2024!!! Feeling thankful, grateful, and energized for an amazing 2025. Love y’all!!!!!" he wrote in the post. Terry also took part in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day in Pasadena, Calif., so it seems like he's alive and active.

Celebrity death hoaxes have become fairly common.

This is far from the first time that someone online has claimed a famous person died. Everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Ellen DeGeneres has been a victim, and the lies can sometimes spread so quickly that even proof that the person is still alive is no match for it.

Our online ecosystem rewards big news, and it doesn't do much to punish users for saying things that aren't true. As a result, death hoaxes have become an easy to hack the algorithms of platforms like Twitter.

Terry Crews spoke out about a sexual assault.

While he has not had many public health struggles, Terry did make headlines for being one of the few male stars to speak out during the wave of Me Too allegations in 2017. Terry reported that, in 2016, a male executive had groped him at a party, adding that he didn't report the incident because he was afraid he would be retaliated against.

Although Terry didn't disclose the name of the man who groped him, it was later revealed to be Adam Venit, one of the top executives at the WME Talent Agency. WME apparently conducted an investigation and concluded that the incident was isolated. Adam was allowed to return to WME in a lesser role after a one-month suspension.