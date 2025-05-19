'American Idol's Jamal Roberts Is a Proud "Girl Dad" to His Daughters — Is He Married? Jamal Roberts welcomed one of his daughters during his 'American Idol' season. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 19 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialjamalroberts

When Jamal Roberts won Season 23 of American Idol, none of his fans and followers were surprised. They had watched the doting dad belt out hit after hit throughout the season, so for many, it only made sense for him to take home the grand prize. But what some want to know is if Jamal Roberts also has a wife at home to celebrate with.

His two older daughters appeared in the audience frequently during Jamal's American Idol season and during the finale. He also spoke out about being a dad and chasing his dream of becoming a professional singer and entertainer. However, when it comes to Jamal's dating life or any potential wife who keeps a low profile, what has he said about that?

Jamal Roberts has spoken about getting married and having a wife.

While Jamal is open about being a dad and taking care of his daughters, he has not spoken out about being married or even dating. He has, however, talked about not being married and making that decision to have kids before marriage despite any potential religious backlash he might face from his family.

"Being a dad is great," Jamal told Billboard. "Some people say don't have kids before you're married. Growing up in the church, of course we knew to be married before we had kids. I wasn't, but being a dad is literally the best thing that ever happened to me. It calmed me down and gave me a better look at things and actually having girls teaches you how to treat a woman. They're very sensitive, especially with their daddy. So you learn how to treat this one without making this one feel jealous."

Given what Jamal told Billboard and the fact that he has not featured a wife on his Instagram, it looks like he isn't married. He could be dating someone, of course. But, again, that isn't something Jamal has talked about openly. For now, he might just prefer to keep some things private as he navigates his stardom.

How many kids does 'American Idol' winner Jamal Roberts have?

Jamal has three kids, and they're all girls. In fact, he welcomed his youngest daughter during Season 23 of American Idol. In May 2025, Jamal shared a post on Instagram about his youngest daughter, seemingly to announce her birth. Under a few photos of her, he wrote, "Hey world, meet my little ladybug, Gianna Grace Roberts. I'm so proud to be her father."

Where is Jamal Roberts now after 'American Idol'?

The winner of American Idol gets a record deal and a contract worth $250,000 on top of that. Since the finale of American Idol aired live, as of May 2025, Jamal is still enjoying the high of being the season's winner. Shortly after the finale aired, Jamal shared an Instagram post to shout out his family and supporters and to share what comes next for him.