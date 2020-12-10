James Charles Learned to Sing From International Vocal Coach Cheryl Porter (EXCLUSIVE)

Even if you haven't seen her lessons on YouTube, you probably recognize her for being James Charles' vocal coach . But before she taught the makeup mogul how to sing, she had to learn herself.

For many, the idea of becoming a singer feels like a pipe dream — and for international vocal coach Cheryl Porter , that's exactly what she was told growing up. Born on the South Side of Chicago, the singer says she was often told that she would never achieve her dream.

Cheryl Porter didn't want to be a vocal coach. She wanted to be a singer.

Cheryl says as a kid, she had never thought of becoming a vocal coach, but she'd really wanted to be a singer — something she admits the people in her life didn't think she was capable of. "When I said I wanted to start singing as a child, I didn't have much support," she says. "Everyone thought it was a game, asking 'When are you going to do something serious?'" Even her mother didn't think she had what it took to sing professionally, though Cheryl says she came around eventually.

"My mother is like my biggest hater," she laughs. "Since I was little, she's like hating on my singing ... Now, to see how everything has blossomed, she's like 'I just can't believe all of this time, I didn't think you could do it, and look at you now.'" Cheryl's list of accomplishments is long; from singing for the Pope, to being on the Italian soundtrack for Disney's The Lion King, to teaching and performing in more than 35 countries, Cheryl has done it all.

But her decision to be a vocal coach came after she'd had inquiries about teaching. She didn't at the time, but says a conversation with her husband convinced her that passing on the opportunity would do more harm than good. "You can get someone who changes your life, or you can get someone who destroys you. It was such a delicate place and I didn't want that responsibility," she says. "But it fell into my hands. Then I said 'If it doesn't fall in my hands, who could it fall upon?'"

This was also the start of Cheryl's YouTube channel. She says she recorded all of her lessons so she could look back on them and learn how to be a better teacher, but also decided to upload a few of her videos to potentially help others. Before she knew it, her channel had amassed more than two million followers in a year — and this was how she met James Charles.