James Corley, Co-Founder of Dave & Buster's, Has Died at 72
Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.
James “Buster” Corley, best known as the co-founder of Dave & Buster’s, died at 72 years old on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
The longtime businessman's death was confirmed by his family via Dallas's WFAA-TV.
Social media users have been sharing their condolences, and since James was rumored to have suffered various health issues, questions have been raised. What was James Corley’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
James Corley reportedly died by suicide.
According to WFAA, police said that James died of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” on Jan. 2.
The outlet shares that Dallas Police immediately transported James to the hospital after finding the business owner with a gunshot wound at his residence near Dallas's White Rock Lake. Unfortunately, he died at a neighborhood hospital.
James’s daughter Kate Corley shared that the businessman dealt with health issues before his passing.
“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," Kate said in a statement to WFAA. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
James Corley opened Dave & Buster’s in 1982 with his business partner David Corriveau.
WFAA shares that Dave & Buster’s was born after James and fellow businessman David realized that the same customers frequented their establishments in Little Rock, Ark. — James had a restaurant and David owned an arcade on the same strip.
As such, the pair decided to combine their businesses into one, and Dave & Buster’s was officially born in 1982 with their first location in Dallas.
Since 1982, the duo successfully opened more than 100 locations across the country. The hotspot has seen plenty of success over the years with tons of celebrities and brands utilizing locations across the country for events.
Representatives of D&B were saddened to hear the news of James’s passing.
"Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled,” a company spokesperson told the outlet. “Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of James “Buster” Corley.