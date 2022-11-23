Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67.

Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.

In the midst of all of this, Michael Armand Hammer has passed away. Here's what we know about his cause of death.