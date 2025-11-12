Actor Eva LaRue Said Her Stalker Inflicted "Psychological Terrorism" on Her — Where Is He Now? "I have finally found you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Plus

When it comes to life imitating art, it's a shame that most procedurals are more technologically advanced than the law enforcement agencies they are based on. Actor Eva LaRue spent seven seasons on CSI: Miami, where she played an FBI informant posing as a DNA analyst who specialized in cold cases. "We were solving cases in 43 minutes, not including commercials," said LaRue to CBS News in November 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

This was accomplished using technology that simply does not exist in the real world. Unfortunately for LaRue, she and her daughter became victims of a stalker later identified as James David Rogers. Her time on the show could never have prepared the actor for what it felt like to have her entire world turned upside down. Where is Rogers now? Here is the latest update.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is James David Rogers now?

LaRue reveals what happened to her and her daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan, in the Paramount Plus documentary, My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story. While revisiting this traumatic period in her life, LaRue said the things Rogers would write in his letters to her were like "psychological terrorism." Each letter was signed either Freddie or Freddie Krueger and described what he wanted to do in graphic detail.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, Rogers was arrested in November 2019, 12 years after he first began stalking LaRue and Callahan. In September 2022, Rogers was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison. He was released in January 2025. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Eva LaRue?

When the menacing letters started arriving in March 2007, they were sent to LaRue's manager and publicist. LaRue, who was 40 at the time, feared for the safety of her then 5-year-old daughter. Rogers repeatedly threatened to rape and/or kill LaRue, promising to stalk her until the day she died. In one letter, Rogers wrote that he and his master, Satan, wanted to "use her beautiful body" for their "evil ways." Eventually, Rogers included Callahan in his threats.

Article continues below advertisement

From that first moment until June 2015, Rogers sent LaRue 37 letters. In an effort to escape his obsession, she and her daughter moved three times. One day, the letters started coming directly to her house. "I have finally found you," said one.

Article continues below advertisement

Things took an even more terrifying turn in October 2019 when Callahan was 17 years old. That's when Rogers called her high school, claiming to be the teenager's father. He wanted to know if Callahan was there that day. He called again the following month. This time, Rogers left a voicemail identifying himself as Freddie Krueger while saying he wanted to rape, molest, and kill the young girl. Rogers called Callahan's school 18 times during these two months, per The New York Times.