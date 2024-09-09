Home > Human Interest James Earl Jones Had Such an Impressive Net Worth, It Could Fill a Galaxy Far, Far Away James Earl Jones was more than the voice of Darth Vader, he was the voice of several generations. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 9 2024, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Conan O'Brien (video still)

James Earl Jones was one of those actors who had so many memorable parts, each could be a favorite depending on who you asked. A lot of folks will probably reference the voice of Darth Vader as the one that speaks to them the most. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who was not a fan of his theater work, which stretches as far back as the mid-1950s. And of course, who could possibly forget his heartwarming performance in Field of Dreams?

Article continues below advertisement

He seamlessly moved between comedy and drama, bringing equal talent to both. His voice was an instrument unlike anything Hollywood would ever see. James died in September 2024, leaving behind a legacy that includes acting in all its mediums as well as a voice that could have launched a thousand ships. Beyond the awards and the respect of his peers, James was able to provide a very comfortable life for himself and his family. Let's take a look at James Earl Jones's net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

James Earl Jones's net worth was not part of the dark side of the Force.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, James Earl Jones was worth $40 million, which makes sense given how long his career was. The veteran actor got his start on the small stage in his home state of Michigan before making the jump to New York City and Broadway. In 1957 he was an understudy in The Egghead by Molly Kazan but it wouldn't be long before he found himself on the big screen in a wild role.

James Earl Jones Actor and Voice Artist Net worth: $40 million James Earl Jones was an accomplished stage and screen actor best known for voicing Dark Vader in the Star Wars films. He was also the voice of Mufasa in The Lion King and was technically an EGOT winner. Birth date: Jan. 17, 1931 Birthplace: Arkabutla, Miss. Birth name: James Earl Jones Father: Robert Earl Jones Mother: Ruth Connolly Marriages: Julienne Marie​​ (m. 1968; div. 1972)​; Cecilia Hart ​​(m. 1982; died 2016) Children: Flynn Earl Jones (with Cecilia Hart) Education: University of Michigan (B.A. in drama)

Article continues below advertisement

In 1964, director Stanley Kubrick cast James in Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Many people didn't realize James Earl Jones was in this weird film that spoofed the Cold War, but it helped James later land a role in The Comedians alongside Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years later, James won the Tony for Best Actor in a Play for The Great White Hope. He continued his buffet of a career by making test films for Sesame Street and is often credited as the first celebrity guest on the show, depending on who you ask. His stage star kept rising until James was able to parlay it into his first starring film role in the 1970 adaptation of The Great White Hope. More movie roles came a-callin' until he succumbed to the dark side of the Force in 1977.

Darth Vader put James Earl Jones on the map and brought him into a rich world that continues to this day. After that, you couldn't toss a rock without hitting a fabulous project James was part of. From Coming to America to Conan the Barbarian, back to Roots and The Lion King, James Earl Jones was a Hollywood legend. He was also technically an EGOT winner and Kennedy Center Honors recipient.