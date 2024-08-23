Home > Human Interest Nick Morelos Was Shot Execution Style in His Own Home — His Killer Made Numerous Mistakes "I zeroed in on him. He was just laying there and he was just, just full of bullet holes." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 23 2024, 7:02 p.m. ET Source: X/Dateline NBC (video still)

When Kristy Trepanitis talked about her fiancé, she couldn't help but smile. "I just felt like I can’t believe I get to be his bride," she told Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz. "I was excited. I waited 40 years for him." Her joy was cut short when, on the morning of July 18, 2016, Trepanitis discovered the body of 45 year old Nicolas Morelos in the bedroom of his Tucscon, Ariz., home.

It was a gruesome scene that still haunts her to this day. "I zeroed in on him. He was just laying there and he was just, just full of bullet holes,” she said. Police would later arrest one of Morelos' coworkers, a man who was fairly open about how much he disliked his colleague. Where is James Lapan now? Here's what we know.

Where is James Lapan now? He's in prison and he won't be out anytime soon.

After a trial that lasted nine days, a jury found Lapan guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary in September 2018, per State vs Lapan. Two months later, he was sentenced to "concurrent prison terms, the longest of which is natural life." Lapan is currently serving his time at ASP Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz.

Since his arrival in December 2018, Lapan has moved from a maximum security section to a medium security section of the prison, despite getting into a fight in September 2020. He has also participated in several personal work programs such as peer relationships, communication skills, and individual change. At one point he was even assigned to handle board games, an oddly normal activity in an environment prone to chaos.

What happened to Nick Morelos?

Neighbors reported hearing loud noises at around 4:00 a.m. the day Morelos was killed. When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Morelos' naked body. It was later determined he had been shot eight times, including once to the forehead. Based on the crime scene, investigators decided that the killer must have climbed onto the back patio roof and entered through the upstairs master bedroom. They also found blood on the window, suggesting the perpetrator was injured.

Pima County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Garcia told Dateline they had a long list of suspects, as Morelos wasn't particularly liked at work for various reasons. He was a no-nonsense man who had a thing for the ladies, until he met his fiancee. Three days later detectives were at his office, where they spoke with Lapan. Evidently Lapan had recently filed a grievance against Morelos. He also didn't like him for personal reasons, as Lapan was having an affair with a woman Morelos had briefly dated.

Strangely, Lapan volunteered that he was an excellent marksman. Investigators also made note of a bandage on his arm. Lapan told them it was from falling through an airplane hatch at work, which was confirmed by other employees. Although this was all very suspicious, Lapan's wife provided an alibi. She told police that as far as she knew, her husband was asleep next to her the night and morning of the murder. Unfortunately she was lying.

When police got a tip about Lapan visiting a shop in order to buy something needed to repair a gun silencer, they secured a search warrant and went to his house. There they found .45 caliber shells and casings that matched what was found at Morelos' house. They also uncovered a silencer and a pair of bloodstained pants. What really sealed the deal was Lapan's wife confessing that she lied about where he was that morning. She told police she was afraid of her husband, who was controlling and abusive.