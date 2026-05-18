Life Outreach International Televangelist and James Robison Has Died at 82 "Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 18 2026, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@revjamesrobison

The televangelist and founder of Life Outreach International, a Christian organization, James Robison, has died. He was 82 years old, and now, people want to know what James Robison's cause of death was. Although James was not an influencer like some younger celebrity preachers, he did make a name for himself over time.

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So much so that, when Life Outreach International announced his death, it came as a shock to many, despite his age. Now, people who followed James closely and even those who knew of his ministry from afar want to know if he had an underlying health issue or if there is something else that attributed to his death.

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What was James Robison's cause of death?

When the organization that James founded announced his death on X (formerly Twitter), the statement did not share James's exact cause of death. However, he was 82 years old, and it is possible that he dealt with health struggles behind the scenes, outside of preaching. Still, at this time, there has not been an official cause of death shared publicly.

The lengthy statement said, "Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others. In the months and years ahead, we will faithfully carry on the mission James cared about so deeply — bringing food to the hungry, water to the thirsty, and mostly, the hope of Christ to a hurting world."

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It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International.



James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world. Together, James and Betty stewarded… pic.twitter.com/Rb41fk7Mh8 — James Robison (@revjamesrobison) May 17, 2026

Life Outreach International also added in the statement, which was posted on May 17, 2026, that the organization would continue to share more details with the nationwide congregation. "In the coming days, we will share additional updates as we move forward together," the statement concluded. "For now, we ask you to join us in praying for Betty, the Robison family, and the entire Life Outreach ministry family around the world."

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James Robison married his wife in 1963.

James was married to wife Betty Robison for decades at the time of his 2026 death. She was by his side during the start of the Christian organization and the start of his long career as a preacher. In 2022, James posted on Instagram about Betty for their 59th anniversary at the time. He shared pictures from their 1963 wedding and wrote in the caption, "59 years ago was without question the greatest day of my life. God brought Betty and me together in what was truly 'HOLY matrimony.'"

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James Robison once faced controversy because of his link to another reverend.

As a televangelist in the public eye and one who voiced his thoughts and opinions about different social issues and human rights topics in the United States, James was not without controversy. According to The Roy's Report, he was linked to disgraced pastor Robert Morris, who was indicted in 2025 on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child in the 1980s.