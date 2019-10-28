Meet Soccer Player James Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shannon de Lima

Congratulations are in order for James Rodriguez. The Colombian soccer star is officially the proud father of a beautiful baby boy.

James, 28, shared the surprising news on Instagram. "Today God allows me to be a father again by honoring us with Samuel's arrival in our family," he captioned a photo holding his newborn son's hand. "We are happy at home living this wonderful moment. Thank you very much in advance for your kindness, prudence, and respect."

James did not confirm the identity of his baby's mother — but the pregnancy is speculated to be through surrogacy. However, James has been with his girlfriend Shannon de Lima for a couple of years now.

So, who is Shannon de Lima? Many fans were surprised about the new arrival — who we hope inherited his dad's impressive soccer skills — and wanted to know more about his private relationship with Shannon de Lima.

James began dating the Venezuelan model in 2018 and opened up briefly about the brunette beauty telling a German magazine, "With Shannon we live together here in Munich and we have a good relationship."

The couple lived together in Germany while James played for FC Bayern but the athlete left the team this past summer. He is currently back with Real Madrid in Spain. A quick look at Shannon's Instagram page, and it looks pretty obvious that she was not pregnant in 2019.

Shannon was previously married to Marc Anthony. If Shannon looks familiar, that is because the 31-year-old was once linked to Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony. In 2016, the Latin singer filed for divorce from his third wife, claiming their two-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, Shannon reassured fans that she remains friends with Marc — and his kiss with J.Lo at the 2016 Latin Grammys was not to blame for their split.

“It was not the kiss,” she said on Despierta America. “We had been separated already for about a month.” She continued, "I care for his children very much. I still talk to them. They are family... We are really great friends. I care for him a lot. Things don’t work out sometimes, but it’s not as dramatic as people see it."

James is already the proud dad to daughter Salomé with ex-wife Daniela Ospina. James' son is part of a beautiful blended family. He already has a big sister thanks to James' daughter with his ex-wife Daniela Ospina. Daniela, who is the sister of Arsenal keeper David Ospina, split from James after six years of marriage in 2017, and she claimed it was because she did not want to move to Germany.

Source: Instagram James and Salome.

"I did not want to travel to Germany because I wanted to continue as an entrepreneur in Colombia and Spain," she reportedly told The Sun. "It was obviously difficult and sad, but thanks to God we have managed it with a lot of maturity and calmness... We only want to protect our child because when we decided to have her, we knew it was a lifelong responsibility." Again, the couple remains on good terms.