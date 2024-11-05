Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Is James Van Der Beek's Net Worth? Update As 'Dawson's Creek' Star Faces Cancer Diagnosis James has amassed a net worth of around $8 million. Which means he hopefully has ample resources to help him in his battle against a devastating cancer diagnosis. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 4 2024, 7:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you were a teenager in the late '90s, especially a female teenager, you probably recognize the name James Van Der Beek. The charming smile, the sweet boy bowl cut, the clever personality; he had it all.

Article continues below advertisement

James made his name on teen drama Dawson's Creek, stealing and breaking hearts in equal measure. But now he's in a completely different life stage: a 47-year-old father of six, and he's facing a cancer diagnosis. But what is his net worth after 26 years of Hollywood headlines? Here's James' net worth and what he's facing with his health challenges.

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek's

James got his start in Dawson's Creek, but he didn't disappear from Hollywood after the series shuttered in 2003. Since making it big, he's starred in dozens of films including Varsity Blues, The Rules of Attraction, Texas Rangers, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, War of the Dead, and more.

James Van Der Beek Actor Net worth: $8M James Van Der Beek is an American actor best known for his roles on Dawson's Creek. Since the show premiered in 1998, James has amassed an impressive portfolio of roles. Birthdate: March 8, 1977. Birth Place: Cheshire, CT. Marriages: Heather McComb (2003-2010), Kimberly Van Der Beek (2010-present) Children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Jeremiah

Article continues below advertisement

When he first branched out from Dawson's Creek, some skeptics thought he wouldn't be able to adjust to more serious roles. Yet James proved to be extraordinarily versatile and has starred in everything from romcoms to horror and everything in between.

During his decades in Hollywood, James has amassed a net worth of around $8 million. Which means he hopefully has ample resources to help him in his battle against a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

James recently announced he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

On November 3, James exclusively revealed to People that he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It was a shock to fans, who had no idea he was facing the diagnosis behind the smiles and updates on his social media. Although James said he is optimistic and is "feeling good," it's a difficult battle to face.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained to the outlet, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

Article continues below advertisement

He then added on Instagram, "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready."

It's a scary place to be, but James' optimism is a good tool in the battle for his life. According to Cancer.org, every year brings about 106,590 new diagnoses of colorectal cancer. Effective screening has lowered new cases since the 1980s, but it's still a relatively common cancer.