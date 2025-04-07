JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Is Rich in Life and at Home — Let's Meet His Wife Judith Dimon gave up finance for philanthropy. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 7 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CareerWise USA

As the tired saying goes, behind every great man is a woman. The takeaway from that is a man is able to achieve success thanks to the support of his lady. Once upon a time, that was true, but it was mostly due to the fact that women couldn't even have a bank account or credit cards until the 1970s. Heck, they couldn't even get a divorce without good reason until 1969 when no-fault divorces were first legalized in California. They are now legal in every state, plus the District of Columbia.

Once women were able to focus on their own greatness, it became more common. This doesn't mean that men do not uplift women and vice versa; the playing field has just become a bit more even, and relationships are closer to partnerships. Take JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, for example. He's incredibly accomplished and so is his wife, Judith Kent, who even has her own Wikipedia page. We love to see it! Let's get to know her.

Jamie Dorman's wife has a master's degree in organizational psychology.

In January 1983, Jamie and Judith announced their plans to wed via a post in The New York Times. The two met at Harvard Business School and went on to work together at Shearson/American Express, where Jamie's father was senior vice president. By the following spring, these two kids would be husband and wife.

Eventually, Judith worked her way up to vice president of marketing but transitioned into philanthropic work after the birth of their first daughter in 1985, per Last Man Standing: The Ascent of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan. She worked with the Children's Aid Society, which supports inner city schools. Judith is currently the president and director of the James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation and serves on its board of directors along with her husband, reports Hedge Fund Alpha.

Back in November 2024, if you lived in Michigan, you might have gotten a knock on your door from Judith, who was campaigning for Kamala Harris, per Fortune. This was on the heels of donations to the Democratic committee and Harris campaign that amounted to more than $250,000. "The stakes are high in this election for our country, our core principles, our security and our economy," Judith told Bloomberg (via Fortune). Honestly, the Dimons can afford it!

What is Jamie Dimon's net worth?

According to Forbes, Jamie is worth $2.2 billion, which makes a lot of sense. He is the man in charge of JPMorgan Chase, the "largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets."