National Assembly Leader Marine Le Pen Had a Sizable Net Worth Before Her Embezzlement Trial

Marine Le Pen is known as the leader of the far-right National Assembly in France.

French politician Marine Le Pen, who ran for the presidency multiple times, was found guilty of embezzlement, a crime that barred her from running again, which had been her plan, shortly after her conviction. However, outside of the charges related to embezzling European funds, what is Marine Le Pen’s net worth? After years in politics and as a lawyer, Marine earned plenty.

As the daughter of former politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was controversial in his own way before his January 2025 death, Marine spent almost her entire life in the spotlight and in politics in some way. Prior to her conviction, she led France’s National Assembly party. Although it was unclear immediately following her charges and conviction what would happen to her political career, what people really want to know about is Marine's private life.

Marine Le Pen speaks during the 2022 presidential race in France
Source: Mega
What is Marine Le Pen’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marine Le Pen’s net worth is $850,000. This is thanks to her years in politics and her career as an attorney. Early on in her career, Marine joined the National Front, also called the National Rally, a far-right political party. As a member of the committee, she followed in her father's footsteps in politics.

Marine Le Pen

Politician

Net worth: $850,000

Marine Le Pen is a French politician known for her far-right beliefs and for her leadership role with the National Rally. She is the daughter of fellow politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, and she ran one of his political campaigns during her career.

Birthdate: Aug. 5, 1968

Birth place: Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

Parents: Jean-Marie Le Pen, Pierrette Le Pen

Children: Mathilde Chauffroy, Louis Chauffroy, Jehanne Chauffroy

Marriages: Franck Chauffroy (m. 1997–2000), Eric Lorio (m. 2002–2006)

Education: Panthéon-Assas University

Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin in 2017
Source: Mega

Marine would go on to run for president in France herself in 2012, 2017, and 2022. However, she was never elected to the coveted role after any of her campaigns. She did remain part of politics throughout it all, and even after the 2022 election, and she maintained her role in the National Assembly in France as a far-right leader.

Marine Le Pen faced serious embezzlement charges.

On March 31, 2025, Marine was convicted of using European Parliament money to pay National Rally staff. She was found guilty of using funds inappropriately by paying personal staff members from her political party with funds that are not legally permitted to be used for that. Per CBS News, Marine was sentenced to four years in prison, with two years automatically suspended and the other two years including Marine wearing an ankle monitor outside of prison.

Marine was also banned from serving in a political office and from running for office for five years from the date of her conviction. That means her plans for a 2027 presidential run in France were immediately off the table for her following her conviction and sentencing. After her embezzlement ruling, Marine is expected to appeal, according to Bloomberg.

