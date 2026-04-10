Jamie Ding Will Go Down as One of the Most Successful 'Jeopardy!' Contestants in the Show’s History He beat one of Ken Jennings's records. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 10 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The name Ken Jennings is synonymous with big Jeopardy! wins, even for people who don't keep up with the long-running game show. But now, the name Jamie Ding might ring a bell for many, since he found himself on an epic winning streak in early April 2026. A Jeopardy! streak isn't unheard of, but when it puts you in the top 10 leaderboard for all-time contestants, in multiple categories, it's a pretty big deal.

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That's the case for Jamie, but how many times has he won the game, and how much money has Jamie actually won on Jeopardy!? He is a Princeton graduate with a degree in molecular biology, according to his LinkedIn, but he also runs an Instagram account dedicated to reviews of General Tso's chicken with his sister. So really, it's no wonder he made it this far, given his pretty well-rounded expertise in, well, all things, it seems.

Source: ABC

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Jamie Ding's 'Jeopardy!' streak puts him on multiple leaderboards.

As of April 9, 2026, Jamie won 20 straight games of Jeopardy! According to Entertainment Weekly, that means Jamie is one of the top 10 contestants of all time, and that he also tied one of Ken's own streaks in the game. When Ken competed in 2004, he got 45 clues correct in a row, and now, so has Jamie.

Ken's own game streak lasted for 74 games, however, so Jamie will have to keep going if he wants to tie or beat that particular record. But, overall, Jamie is officially in the club of the top 10 contestants of all time thanks to his streak and his apparent knowledge of things like Ted Lasso and European literary history.

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Per Jeopardy!'s official leaderboard, Jamie is on more than one list thanks to his wins. As of April 9, he is tied for seventh place for most consecutive games won with Julie Collins, who competed in 2014. He is in sixth place for the most money won in a regular season. Of course, there is still time for him to rise through the ranks or even get on other lists, like highest all-time earnings, if he is chosen to come back in the future after his first major streak is over.

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How much has Jamie Ding won on 'Jeopardy!'?

Thanks to his 20-game streak, Jamie won $572,600. To put that into perspective, players who won't win usually walk home with a few thousand dollars on average. Winning players can average around $20,000 for one night. That means Jamie was already sitting pretty when he had more than half a million dollars.

🚨Breaking News: Jamie Ding has won his 20th Game on Jeopardy!



Here are his current accomplishments👇



Tied for 7th all-time in regular season wins



6th all-time in regular play winnings



15th all-time in correct responses



14th all-time in total winnings (including tournaments) pic.twitter.com/IPwFLWalVr — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 10, 2026