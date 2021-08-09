Legendary Actress Jane Withers Is Survived by Four of Her Five Children

Jane Withers had a total of five children with two different husbands. She first married a Texan entrepreneur and film producer named William "Bill" Moss and the couple were together for six years, during which time they had three children together.

After her divorce from Bill in 1953, Jane began to date Kenneth Errair, who was a singer with the group The Four Freshmen. Jane and Kenneth married and had two children of their own: Kenneth E. “Ken” Errair, Jr., born on May 19, 1957, and Kendall Jane Errair, born on March 3, 1960.

Kenneth Sr. died in a plane crash in in June 1968.