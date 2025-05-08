Janette Nesheiwat’s Sisters Married Well-Known Figures, but What About Her? Does Dr. Janette Nesheiwat have a man in her life? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 8 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After President Donald Trump withdrew Dr. Janette Nesheiwat’s nomination for U.S. Surgeon General in 2025, before selecting Casey Means for the role instead, public interest in the urgent care physician began to grow. The sudden shift raised questions about why her nomination was pulled and led many to dig deeper into her personal life, including whether she’s married.

Dr. Nesheiwat comes from a prominent family. Her sister Julia is married to U.S. Army veteran and Trump nominee for U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz. Another sister, Jaclyn Nesheiwat, was married to Creed frontman Scott Stapp until their divorce in 2024. So, what about Dr. Nesheiwat? Is she also married? Here's what we know.

Is Dr. Janette Nesheiwat married?

Although she was once photographed with former NBA player Enes Freedom, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat doesn’t appear to be married to him or anyone, for that matter. While someone did post a comment on Facebook claiming to be her husband, a man named Roberto Urbina, who says he's a general of military justice and a doctor of law, there's no credible evidence to support that claim. So, it's safe to assume Dr. Nesheiwat is not married.

While she’s been open about certain aspects of her life, including her involvement in the events surrounding her father’s death, she remains tight-lipped when it comes to her romantic life.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat seems more focused on her career than on marriage.

It seems Dr. Nesheiwat has chosen to prioritize her career over romance, especially when compared to her sisters, who have had more public relationships. Her career focus, however, traces back to a deep family tragedy.

When Dr. Nesheiwat was just 13 years old, she was searching for a pair of scissors in her father's fishing tackle box. The room was dark, and as she fumbled around, the tackle box tipped over and a gunshot rang out. The bullet struck her father in the head, and the next day, he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to The New York Times. This tragic event profoundly impacted Janette, fueling her desire to become a doctor to help save lives in a way she couldn’t save her father’s.

Since then, Dr. Nesheiwat has built an impressive career. She’s served as the medical director at CityMD and worked as a medical news correspondent for Fox News. After earning her MD from the American University of the Caribbean, she completed her family practice residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, per her LinkedIn.

Her career has also taken her on medical relief missions to places like Ukraine, Haiti, and Africa, as detailed on her website. In December 2024, she published Beyond the Stethoscope: Miracles in Medicine, which offers a glimpse into her personal life, her experiences in the ER, and the incredible recoveries she’s witnessed throughout her career.