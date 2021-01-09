Logo
20+ Knee-Slapping January and Winter Jokes for All-Ages

By

Updated

Winter is upon us. The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and it's absolutely freezing outside. And once the holidays are past us, everyone needs a little something extra to keep themselves entertained. What better way to get your blood flowing than with a good, hearty, belly laugh?

As we begin to settle into the reality that it's already January, here are some all-age winter jokes and January jokes for kids to help us all enjoy the chilliest of seasons.

Keep scrolling for some wintery giggles!

january-jokes-for-kids-1-1610150847243.jpg
Source: getty
January jokes for kids

1. Q: What's the most common resolution for 2021?
A: To do all the things we said we'd do in 2020.

2. Q: What's for breakfast on really cold days in January?
A: Frosted Snowflakes.

3. Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Noah.
Noah, who?
Noah good joke about January?

4. Q: What do you have in December that you don't have in January?
A: The letter D.

5. Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Icy.
Icy, who?
Icy a January snow storm coming!

6. Q: What can you catch in January with your eyes closed?
A: A cold.

7. Q: Where do you find Google in January?
A: In the winternet.

8. Q: Which month does the Brady Bunch like most?
A: JAN-uary.

9. Q: What does a ghost say on Jan. 1?
A: Happy Boo Year!

10. Q: How was the snow globe feeling in January?
A: A little shaken! 

11. Q: What do you call a temper tantrum that a snowman throws in January?
A: A meltdown. 

january-jokes-for-kids-2-1610150866534.jpg
Source: getty
Winter jokes for kids

12. Q: What falls in the winter but never gets hurt?
A: Snow.

13. Q: Where do snowmen keep their money?
A: In a snowbank.

14. Q: How does a penguin build a house?
A: Igloos it together.

15. Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
A: Frostbite.

16. Q: What does Frosty the Snowman like to put on his icebergers?
A: Chilly sauce!

17. Q: Where do snowmen go to dance?
A: To the snowball.

18. Q: What do you call a snowman in August?
A: A puddle.

19. Q: Who is Frosty the Snowman's favorite aunt?
A: Aunt Arctica.

20. Q: What did the snowman want to be when he grew up?
A: He wanted to break into snow business. 

january-jokes-for-kids-3-1610150873035.jpg
Source: getty

21. Q: How do you scare a snowman?
A: Point a hair dryer at him!

22. Q: What do mountains wear to keep warm?
A: Snowcaps.

23. Q: What is red, white, and blue over winter break?
A: A sad candy cane.

24. Q: Why did Frosty the Snowman have a carrot in his nose?
A: Because he forgot where the refrigerator was.

26. Q: What is an angry polar bear's favorite food?
A: A "brrr" "grrr"!

27. Q: Why don't you see any penguins in Britain?
A: Because they're afraid of Wales!

28. Q: Why did the snowman go to the doctor?
A: He had the chills!

