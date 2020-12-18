29 Seriously Funny Adult Christmas Jokes if You're Feeling Naughty

It's never too early to spread some Christmas cheer, and even if you're not a huge fan of the holidays, here is something that'll make this year's season a little lighter.

Whether you can't wait to share Christmas humor with your friends or are drunk from Christmas dinner and want some dirty holiday jokes or Santa jokes for adults to pass around the table, we've got you covered with these 29 jokes that are pretty much PG-13.

Santa jokes for adults

1) Q: What do you call a kid who doesn't believe in Santa?

A: A rebel without a Claus.

2) Q: Why is Santa so jolly?

A: Because he knows where all the naughty girls live.

3) Q: Why is Christmas just like your job?

A: You do all the work and the fat guy with the suit gets the credit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: istock

4) Q: What do you call a broke Santa?

A: Saint Nickel-less

5) Q: Why did Santa send his daughter to college?

A: To keep her off the North Pole.

6) Q: What do you call Santa if he also lives in the South Pole?

A: Bi-Polar.

Article continues below advertisement

7) Q: What did Santa sing when he went down the chimney?

A: "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire..."

8) The Santa at the shopping mall was quite surprised when he saw Martha, a woman in her mid-twenties, asking to sit on his lap. We all know Santa doesn't usually take requests from adults, but she smiled at him very nicely and he ended up asking her what she wanted for Christmas.

"Something for my mother, please," she replied.

"Something for your mother? That's very loving and thoughtful of you," smiled Santa. "What would you like me to bring her?"

Emily answered quickly, "A son-in-law."

9) Q: What nationality is Santa Claus?

A: North Polish.

10) Q: Why does Santa Claus go down the chimney on Christmas Eve?

A: Because it soots him.

11) Q: What do you call Santa's helpers?

A: Subordinate clauses.

12) Q: What's the difference between Santa and a knight?

A: One slays the dragon, the other drags the sleigh.

Article continues below advertisement

13) Q: What did Santa say to his wife?

A: It's going to reindeer.

14) Q: What goes "oh oh oh"?

A: Santa walking backwards.