50 Clever Instagram Captions for Christmas Eve That Will Sleigh Your Feed
If you need an Instagram caption come Christmas eve, we've got you covered with our list of 50 creative and funny one-liners that aren't lame.
T’was the night before Christmas, when all through the house,
You took a bomb photo, wearing your new blouse.
And now you want to post it, so they’ll all stare,
But you need a caption with some festive flair...
TL;DR: It’s December 24 and you have the perfect photo for Instagram. But you’ve had a little too much spiked eggnog and are struggling to come up with a caption.
Fear not, my friends. I’ve come up with some creative, festive, and fun Instagram captions to use on Christmas Eve.
50 Sleigh-Worthy Instagram Captions to Use on Christmas Eve:
1. Absolutely sleighing Christmas Eve!
2. Dear Santa, define "nice."
3. Fleece Navidad, everyone!
4. Single bells, single bells, single all the way!
5. Meet me under the mistletoe, if you dare.
6. A few elfies to spice up your feed.
7. Have a tree-mendous Christmas Eve!
8. Just one more sleep!
9. Oops! I'm more lit than the tree!
10. Dear Santa, what is your ETA?
11. Don't forget to leave your cookies and milk out for Santa!
12. I wonder what Ms. Clause is up to right now.
13. Dear Santa, if "good vibes" were a gift, I'd be on the nice list forever.
14. All I want for Christmas is a mute button for family arguments.
15. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name" to the tune of Destiny Child's song "Say My Name."
16. All spruced up for the most wonderful time of the year!
17. Festive vibes FTW!
18. Christmas cheer and Christmas beer!
19. Family drama? Blame it on the eg-eg-eg-eg-eg eggnog.
20. Awkward family moment incoming...
21. Grateful for family, cookies, & Christmas magic.
22. Elf on the shelf? More like me on the couch. ️
23. Calories don't count if you're wearing reindeer antlers.
24. This is my "trying to look sober" face.
25. My bank account post-Christmas shopping: "Bah humbug!"
26. May your days be merry and bright, except for the in-laws' visit.
27. Me trying to explain my life choices to my relatives:
28. Rocking around the Christmas tree, lookin' for someone to jingle with me.
29. All I want for Christmas Eve is you!
30. This ain't your grandma's Christmas Eve.
31. Kiss me under the mistletoe? I'm open to other festive suggestions too."
32. Feeling naughty this Christmas Eve.
33. My wrapping skills might be questionable, but this gift is all yours.
34. Holiday baking level: Expert at buying premade cookies.
35. Dear Santa, I'm just here for the cookies and the Wi-Fi password.
36. Christmas Eve forecast: 100 percent chance of me silently judging your ugly sweater.
37. Santa's naughty list? Honey, I'm the reason they invented it.
38. Don't let the reindeer games fool you, I'm the real queen of this holiday season.
39. My Christmas Eve wish? No hangover, please!
40. Christmas Eve survival tip: Avoid small talk and go straight to the dessert table.
41. Wear an ugly sweater? Couldn't be me!
42. Christmas time and I'm feelin' pine.
43. Elf'd up.
44. Resting grinch face activated.
45. I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I’ll drink the red,
46. *Puts a selfie on top of the Christmas tree because I’m a star*
47. Just so we’re clear, the Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is fair.
48. Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.
49. The only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks.
50. Tis the season to sparkle!