50 Clever Instagram Captions for Christmas Eve That Will Sleigh Your Feed

If you need an Instagram caption come Christmas eve, we've got you covered with our list of 50 creative and funny one-liners that aren't lame.

T’was the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

You took a bomb photo, wearing your new blouse.

And now you want to post it, so they’ll all stare,

But you need a caption with some festive flair...

TL;DR: It’s December 24 and you have the perfect photo for Instagram. But you’ve had a little too much spiked eggnog and are struggling to come up with a caption.

Fear not, my friends. I’ve come up with some creative, festive, and fun Instagram captions to use on Christmas Eve.