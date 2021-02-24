Jas Leverette and His Wife Were Caring for Dogs Before 'Canine Intervention'

For some, shows like Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan were their first taste into seeing how some real-life dog trainers help pets and owners alike. And now, with Canine Intervention on Netflix, celebrity dog trainer Jas Leverette is getting the torch passed to him. Kind of. He has been in the business for years and had a thriving career as the trainer of celebrities' dogs — Steph Curry is just one of his many celeb clients — but now, he has taken his talents to the small screen.

If you are unfamiliar with Jas, that's totally fine. He's actually local to the San Francisco Bay area. And, although he has been renowned for his methods in training dogs and their owners in taking better care of their canine friends , he isn't yet a household name.

He has been in the dog training field with his wife, Nouhaila Leverette, for quite a while and, and while she isn't as hands-on as Jas, she is still ingrained in what is now the family business.