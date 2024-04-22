Jasmine Ellis Cooper Mentioned Her Mom's Shaky Past on 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine's summer without her hubby was also challenging because she later discovered she was pregnant with the couple's first child. The season of new beginnings and routines was understandably difficult for Jasmine.In Season 2, Episode 4, Jasmine's frustrations grew with her housemates during a heated dinner. The frustration caused her to say in a confessional that, although she's calm, she could channel her mother, a "brilliant and resilient two-time convicted felon."

Jasmine's choice to briefly open up about her mom's criminal history has many wanting to know more about the woman who raised her. Through our digging, we found out how much the new mom takes after the woman she calls one of her best friends.

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jasmine Ellis Cooper's mom is an author and motivational speaker.

When Bravoholics first met Jasmine in Season 1 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, she immediately let us know she was powerful with a pen. Jasmine, a screenwriter, created a web series called Rock Bottom with her best friend and former co-star, Mariah Torres. The series was based on Jasmine and Mariah's real-life struggles of living in Mariah's car for several months after getting evicted.

Jasmine's knack for using creativity to discuss her darker times was likely inspired by her mom, Faye Ellis, doing the same thing. In August 2023, she praised her mom on Instagram for being "one of my best friends" and for showing her that "family comes first," and that "I’m always evolving." She also tagged Faye, allowing us to see she's a writer and motivational speaker.

According to Faye's bio, she has a YouTube channel, FM Ellis, which includes motivational videos on relationship advice and self-improvement.

Faye is also the author of two books — a motivational project, Go SMALL: Steps to Manage Your Life, and her memoir, My Life As a Lemon. Faye's social media promotions of the book and its description show her discussing her past sexual abuse as a child. Jasmine hinted at her mom having an incredible story to tell when she wrote, "You and your story are one of a kind," in Faye's birthday tribute.

Jasmine's mom supported the 'Summer House: MV' star's pregnancy every step of the way.

As her time on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard continues, Jasmine and her mom's bond is something fans are learning more of. While Faye hasn't pulled up to the house yet, she turned dozens of heads when she was Jasmine's plus-one on Watch What Happens Live in April 2024. More importantly (depending on who you're talking to), she was with Jasmine during her pregnancy and childbirth.

Jasmine announced in November 2023 that she was pregnant with her and Silas's first child. Although she hid her baby bump on the show, she flaunted it proudly once she confirmed the happy news. Throughout the pregnancy, Faye helped her daughter organize her gorgeous baby shower, which included Jasmine's Summer House: MV co-stars.

Faye was also with Jasmine when she and Silas's son, Silas "Si" Geplay Cooper, Jr., was born on Feb. 22, 2024. Faye told Us Weekly the moment was "bittersweet" due to Silas being unable to be with Jasmine during the birth.