Erika Kirk and Jason Aldean's Patriot Awards Hug Has People Talking "Why does she hug everyone's man for 3-5 business days?" one user commented on the video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 11 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

When Erika Kirk appeared at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards to accept the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award on behalf of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, she made headlines for her lengthy and seemingly heartfelt embrace with presenter Jason Aldean. Charlie, who was killed at a Utah Valley University speaking event in September 2025, was honored in the first of what will reportedly be an annual award given to individuals who share Charlie's views of family, faith, and free speech.

Article continues below advertisement

But for many, the sentiment behind the award isn't what they're talking about. Instead, it's the hug between Erika and Jason that has made the rounds on social media. Some users have simply shared the clip, where Erika hugs Jason's wife, Brittany Aldean, and then goes in for an embrace with Jason. Others have slammed Erika for a close hug similar to the one she was criticized for having with Vice President JD Vance at an October 2025 Turning Point USA event.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Aldean and Erika Kirk's hug was a little long according to some people.

In the clip of Erika and Jason's hug, Erika embraces the singer when she goes on stage to accept her husband's award. In other clips that have made their way onto social media, you can see that Erika first hugs Brittany. But, according to some, her hug with Jason is just a tad too long and maybe a little too close for comfort.

"She hugs everyone's man as if she was the one comforting them and not the other way around," one user commented on a TikTok clip of Erika hugging Jason. Another wrote, "This is what I've been saying, Erika is just weird. She hugs way too long, it wasn't just with JD Vance, but also Trump, and now this guy. She's just socially odd."

Article continues below advertisement

The clip also shows Brittany in the background, seemingly making an uncomfortable facial expression. At least, according to some who view the hug as a little much between Erika and Jason. Because of that, other people commented to joke that Erika is "husband shopping" or looking for a new husband to get married again at some point.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Aldean's wife was present on stage during the lengthy hug.

Not only are people scrutinizing the hug between Erika and Jason, but they are also hyper-focused on Brittany, who is in the shot in the clip from the Patriot Awards event. Some think she, too, felt uncomfortable with the hug, as many have expressed their own discomfort at just watching the hug from afar, through their screens.