Is Vice President JD Vance Getting Divorced? Some Claim He Might Be Following Erika Kirk Event
A New York Times author made an interesting prediction.
People want to know if Vice President JD Vance is getting divorced following a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29, 2025. Vance was at the event with the organization's founder's widow, Erika Kirk. Charlie Kirk was murdered on Sept. 10 in Orem, Utah, while speaking at an event for the conservative organization.
Erika and Vance shared an embrace on stage after she introduced him at the event, and their hug went viral for many reasons. The widow was wearing tight leather pants, and she also caressed Vance's head during their embrace. Erika also made a strange comment about the similarity between Vance and her late husband, which helped to fuel rumors that the two are romantically involved.
Vance also made some questionable comments about his wife, Usha Vance, at the event, which has folks scratching their heads.
Is JD Vance getting divorced?
There is no evidence that JD and Usha Vance are getting divorced. Speculation began that there was trouble in paradise after the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. Erika and the Vice President's intimate hug had folks wondering if there was something between them.
At the event, Vance said he hoped that his Hindu wife would convert to Christianity one day.
"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," he said. "As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends — do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."
The divorce rumors also took off after Erika made a strange comment about the Vice President and her dead husband.
"No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance. I do," she exclaimed. "And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
Erika and Vance hugging prompted New York Times best-selling author Shannon Watts to share pictures of the duo's embrace on X with the caption, "Vance announces divorce, marries Charlie Kirk’s widow by the end of 2026." The post has been viewed more than 9 million times since Oct. 30.
What is Vance's divorce stance?
The Vice President, who is Catholic, shared his views about divorce back in 2022. According to Vice, Vance is against divorce and even compared divorces to folks changing their underwear.
"This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace, which is the idea that like, ‘Well, OK, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy," he said. "And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that’s going to make people happier in the long term."
"And maybe it worked out for the moms and dads, though I’m skeptical," he continued. "But it really didn’t work out for the kids of those marriages. And that’s what I think all of us should be honest about is we’ve run this experiment in real time. And what we have is a lot of very, very real family dysfunction that’s making our kids unhappy.”