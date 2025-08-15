VP JD Vance's Never-ending Vacations Seem Like Salt in the Wounds of a Tired Country Vance and his family seem to enjoy flitting across the globe on the taxpayer dime, but how many times has he done so? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 15 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Tensions in the United States reached a fever pitch in 2025 as economic uncertainty and the affordability crisis deepened, leaving people frustrated, feeling like they were working more hours for less gain. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump waved tariffs as the solution to all that ails the country, failing to explain that the cost of tariffs is passed down to consumers, the very people feeling the pinch.

It's against this backdrop that Vice President JD Vance made some questionable decisions in 2025 that led many to question why exactly he was going on so many vacations. The average working person might not be able to afford a single vacation in a year, much less multiple, so why is Vance going on so many vacations, and exactly how many has he gone on? Here's the scoop.

People aren't super happy about JD Vance's never-ending list of 2025 vacations.

In August 2025, Vance and his family had a vacation planned in England, meeting with dignitaries and visiting the countryside in first Kent and then Cotswolds. But locals weren't happy about it, lining the streets to protest and tell him to "go home," according to USA Today, mirroring the same kind of energy that Trump experienced when visiting Scotland in July 2025.

But back across the pond at home, people aren't much happier about it. Protests lined the streets outside of Disneyland when the Vice President shut parts of the park down so he and his family could move safely through the park, Newsweek reports. Nonetheless, hecklers followed him, with one yelling, "I thought you hate California!"

But if England and Disneyland were the only vacations the Vance family was getting up to in a single calendar year, it wouldn't occasion so much comment.

How many vacations has JD Vance taken in 2025?

However, their vacation plans are far more extensive. So how many vacations did his family get up to in the first eight months of 2025? The number appears to be four.

Vance and his family took a family ski trip to Vermont in March, where they were greeted with, you guessed it, angry protesters, according to Huffington Post. After Disneyland, Vance took his family on a kayaking trip in Ohio.

But the trip drew even more outrage than usual when Secret Service had the level of the river raised for the purposes of the trip, according to AP News. The outlet reports that a spokesperson for Vance claimed he was unaware of plans to raise the river, telling them, "The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend."

Critics blasted him for not just the undisclosed cost of the measures, paid for with Secret Service, therefore taxpayer, funds. But also because Vance and the Trump administration keep cutting funding for environmental services, making the gesture of raising an entire river's level look like a thumb in the eye of those who care about the environment.