Jason Derulo and His Baby Mama Revealed Their Baby Boy on Halloween

Pop singer Jason Derulo has become a permanent fixture in the headlines. From social media users clowning him about his impromptu dance videos to the tales of his love life, the star has always been a hot topic. And since he welcomed his first child, social media users have become more intrigued with his life.

Many fans remember the days of Jason dating Jordin Sparks and even considering the idea of marriage. Those days are long behind us as the singer is now a first-time father to a baby son, Jason King, whom he shares with model Jena Frumes . The pair recently revealed their little one to the world on Halloween, and now fans believe that they may reconcile. So, are Jason Derulo and his baby mama getting back together? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Jason Derulo and baby mama Jena Frumes welcomed their baby boy in May 2021.

In case you’ve been MIA, Jason and Jena welcomed their first child, Jason King, on May 8, 2021, per People. The duo, who dated from March 2020 to September 2021, shocked fans with their breakup.

For starters, Jason and Jena split a mere four months after having baby Jason. Not to mention, the “Ridin' Solo” singer was first to share the news on social media — which many fans side-eyed online. "Jena and I have decided to part ways," Jason wrote on Twitter. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

I don’t know their story but being in a relationship sucks. That shit’ll have you looking stupid. Just 2 days ago Jena Frumes shared a heartfelt bday post about Jason Derulo and now they’re broken up and her post is deleted. Like, how long have you been planning to part ways bro? — Ashley❤️™ (@NalaNic84) September 24, 2021

People reports that Jena posted a sweet birthday tribute to Jason, just a day before the breakup was announced. Making matters worse, they both share the same birthday. Yikes! “Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover,” Jena wrote in a now-deleted post. "You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share."

She continued, "You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys. I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”