Does Jason Derulo Have a Commitment Problem?

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Jason wrote in a tweet . "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

According to People , Jason and Jena started dating in March 2020. They frequently filmed TikTok videos together and often showed their adoration for one another on Instagram. Their most recent photo together was on Jena's account. It showed the couple at a wedding in Italy just days before Jason announced their split. "Love is in the air," she wrote in the caption.

Jason did not give any detail to fans as to why he and Jena are no longer together. "Pls respect our privacy in this time," he wrote in the tweet. Meanwhile, Jena has remained silent on all social media platforms regarding the breakup.

One Twitter user shared her thoughts on why they split. "Oh hell no. He cheated. She’s gorgeous. Sorry Jena! You deserve the world," she reckoned.