Former English Teacher Jason Meyers, Who Was Accused of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Students, Is out on Bond

In Freeform's latest documentary, Keep This Between Us, filmmaker Cheryl Nichols shares her story of being groomed by her former theater teacher’s husband at age 16. As she peels the layers back on her painful experience, she speaks with another victim, Florida native Heaven Rubin.

In 2016, Heaven pressed charges against her former English teacher Jason Meyers, who she claimed sexually abused her while she was a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.