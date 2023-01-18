Wrestler Jay Briscoe Passes Away at Age 38

Tuesday evening was a sad one as another great athlete and entertainment passed away: Jay Briscoe. Jay was professional wrestler known for his time in the Ring of Honor promotion where he won multiple championships. That's 15 championships to be exact: one ROH World Championship, one ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Championship, and was currently the reining ROH World Tag-Team Champion, winning a consecutive 13 years in a row with his brother, Mark.

Jay was only 38 years old at the time of his passing, leaving fans to wonder what happened. What was Jay Briscoe's cause of death?

Jay Briscoe passed away in the late evening on Tuesday, Jan 17 due to a car accident. Little is known about the accident, except that it happened in Laurel, Delaware and caused two fatalities: Jay and one other person.

As soon as the news broke, people took to social media. Ring of Honor owner, Tony Khan, said in a tweet, "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Meanwhile, professional wrestler DIJAK wrote, "Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend."

Another wrestler, Brandi Rhodes, tweeted his thoughts: "I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man."