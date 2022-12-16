Did the WWE Really Fire Bobby Lashley? Or Is It All Part of Kayfabe?

It can be difficult to separate fact from kayfabe when it comes to whatever happens in the squared circle during a professional wrestling show, and there are fewer organizations wrasslin' fans love that blend reality with fiction better than the WWE.

So when organizational decisions like the termination of talent are made into storylines during a WWE show, fans are often left wondering whether or not the dissolution of contracts are permanent. Take Bobby Lashley, for example: Was he really fired from the WWE?