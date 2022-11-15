Bobby Lashley Revealed a Huge Chest Scar During WWE Raw and Fans Had Questions

This resulted in a knee injury that effectively ended his chances of wrestling at the Olympic level. Thankfully, Bobby had many of the skills required to pursue a related career in the world of professional wrestling. That career ultimately proved to be fairly lucrative for Bobby, and while it may not be exactly what he had in mind, he seems happy with where his life has taken him. You may wind up with the occasional cut on your chest, but that's really just an occupational hazard.