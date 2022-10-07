Rumor Has It That Bray Wyatt Will Make His WWE Comeback at Extreme Rules

Since his departure, Bray hasn't switched to a different professional wrestling promotion. With that said, is there a chance he could return to the WWE? After the returns of Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross, among others — thanks to Triple H assuming the company's creative responsibilities — the prospect of Bray returning seems more realistic than ever.

Now, with Extreme Rules just around the corner, could Bray Wyatt make his highly anticipated return? Let's find out!