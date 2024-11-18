Home > News Bluesky CEO Jay Graber Has a Relatively Modest Net Worth and a Low Profile Jay Graber's net worth could be set to explode int he months ahead. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 18 2024, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Bluesky/@jay

Bluesky has seen a major jump in users in the aftermath of the 2024 election, as many people fled X (formerly Twitter) after realizing just how right-wing the platform had become. As Bluesky becomes a more regular part of the American social media landscape, though, some people want to learn more about the company's CEO, Lantian "Jay" Graber.

Jay Graber has been the company's CEO since 2021, and she is now a key part of the company's growth. Here's what we know about Graber, including what her net worth is.

What is Jay Graber's net worth?

Even as Bluesky has exploded, Jay has kept a relatively low profile, and her Bluesky feed is mostly focused on the company itself and its propulsive growth. Her estimated net worth is just $5 million, a relatively modest sum for a tech CEO. If Bluesky can sustain this level of growth, though, it seems fair to say that Jay's net worth might be set to sky rocket in the years ahead.

Bluesky is seeing rapid growth.

Although Jay may not have known just how big Bluesky would get when she joined the company as its CEO, she is now overseeing a rapidly growing social platform. The app is currently adding more than 1 million new users every day, and in an interview with The New York Times, Jay said that that growth has come with some growing pains.

“The state of most social platforms right now is that users are locked in and developers are locked out. We want to build something that makes sure users have the freedom to move and developers have the freedom to build.”



— Jay Graber, CEOhttps://t.co/x6v5YW0WFT pic.twitter.com/8aF5l9AVtv — bluesky (@bluesky) November 17, 2024 Source: Twitter/@bluesky

Bluesky, which prides itself on offering a more open platform that does not dictate what users see through an algorithm, also fancies itself as a David taking on the Goliaths of Twitter, TikTok, and Meta. “The state of most social platforms right now is that users are locked in and developers are locked out,” Jay said. “We want to build something that makes sure users have the freedom to move and developers have the freedom to build.”

“Fundamentally, we did this because we want to build an ecosystem that developers can put their trust in, and if anyone has an idea for improving the state of social media, they don’t have to lobby us to change things,” she continued. “They can just do it themselves.”