Centennial High School Coach Jay Graham's Arrest Has Shocked Folks in Nashville — What'd He Do? The football coach was arrested with two other men. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 16 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET

The football coach at Centennial High School in Nashville, Tenn., Herman “Jay” Graham III, has shocked the community following his arrest on Oct. 15, 2025. Two other men — Anthony Proctor and Aaron Barnack — were also arrested.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the football coach was arrested on felony charges, and a bond was set at $45,000. The coach was fired from his coaching position and suspended from his teaching position with the school following his arrest, per WSMV News. So, what did he do?

Here's what we know about Centennial High School football coach Jay Graham's arrest.

Graham was arrested in connection with a prostitution sting with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Special Victims Division of the MNPD. After detectives posted ads on adult escort websites, the football coach allegedly responded to one where an officer was posing as a 16-year-old girl via text. According to the MNPD, Graham was told by the undercover police officer that she was 16, and he agreed to pay $120 for sex.

"Graham responded to a Nashville hotel room, gave the female undercover officer $120, and was immediately taken into custody. Bond for Graham is set at $45,000." The coach was arrested on felony charges of "patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape."

BREAKING: Former Tennessee football player and coach Jay Graham has reportedly been arrested



This is in relation to a prostitution sting that was completed by the Metro Nashville Police Department



He also coached at Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, among others… pic.twitter.com/eaOqtvBNO6 — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) October 16, 2025

Two other men were arrested in the prostitution sting as well. Aaron Barnack was charged with two counts of patronizing prostitution with a minor. He was also charged with two counts of "solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape" after allegedly replying to the ad and agreeing to pay $1,000 for a night with a 16-year-old girl, as well as her 17-year-old cousin.

Anthony Proctor was charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape. The 20-year-old allegedly responded to the ad and agreed to pay $50 for a 15-minute encounter with the 16-year-old undercover officer. Centennial High School announced the arrest to parents of the school in a statement shared on the evening of Graham's arrest.

"I am writing to you tonight with disturbing news," it read. "This evening, we were notified by law enforcement that our head football coach, Jay Graham, was arrested earlier today during a sting operation in Nashville on two felony charges of patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor to commit statutory rape. Metro Police will be sending out a news release later this evening, and I expect to see this news on our local TV stations and other media outlets as well as on social media."

"Mr. Graham has been fired from the coaching staff at Centennial and suspended without pay from his teaching position," the statement added. "He will not be allowed on our campus." Graham played in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Green Bay Packers, according to Sports Illustrated. He also coached football at Texas A&M University, the University of Tennessee, and the University of Alabama.