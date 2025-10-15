Why Is Washington Commanders Star Jacory Croskey-Merritt Called “Bill"? Inside the NFL Player’s Nickname If you’re a Commanders fan, you may have heard Jacory referred to as “Bill,” but you probably don’t know exactly why. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 15 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Aside from the highly addictive and entertaining nature of watching the game and rooting for your favorite player on the field, there are many other factors that make football the chosen sport of many. Washington Commanders rookie standout Jacory Croskey-Merritt is enjoying his newfound fame, and as a result, fans want to know more about him — including his nickname.

If you’re a Commanders fan, you may have heard Jacory referred to as “Bill,” but you probably don’t know exactly why. Find out how the NFL running back got the nickname that dates back to childhood.

Why is Jacory Croskey-Merritt called “Bill"?

According to CBS Sports, Jacory prefers to go by the name “Bill” because it’s his childhood nickname that derives from the 1990s animated series from Bill Cosby, Little Bill.

Per the outlet, in 2024, he shared with ESPN how he earned the nickname. "I got the nickname Bill from having a bald head when I was little," he said, ahead of being drafted by the Commanders. "I used to have a low haircut, so people joked on me and said I looked like the character Little Bill. So it just stuck with me," Jacory added.

In just a short time, the rookie has already impressed fans and garnered praise from insiders.

Kliff Kingsbury, the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, gushed about the team’s new addition. “I think the work ethic, first and foremost, as far as things that have impressed me, doesn't make the same mistake twice," he said of Jacory, per Sports Illustrated. "And throughout camp, when he touched the ball, good things happened,” Kliff continued. “Still has the ways to go away from the ball, but I would say just the constant improvement earned him more touches.”

“He just always wants more," he said of Jacory’s mindset on the field. "I think that's the biggest thing. He believes in himself, high confidence level, but I just think has a big chip on his shoulder, like you said, from not getting to play his senior year, you know, he went to the All-Star game, really had a great week there, and then has just carried that confidence with him.”

Jacory’s performance on the field earned him a special award and a talk with an NFL legend.

After his impressive performance on the field during the fifth week of the 2025 NFL season, Jacory was named the receipient of the Tom Brady LFG Award for player of the game, which was determined by New England Patriots legend himself.

"It was definitely cool. I think I was a little starstruck. I was nervous, but I mean, it was good just to get a chance to talk to him," Jacory said of getting the opportunity to talk to the repeat Super Bowl winner, per WUSA9.