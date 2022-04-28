Why Is He Called Sauce Gardner? Behind Ahmad Gardner's NicknameBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 28 2022, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Among the many promising young athletes aiming to be top picks for the NFL Draft, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner definitely stands out from the crowd. According to Cincinnati.com, the University of Cincinnati cornerback has never given up a touchdown throughout his entire college career.
As a dominating force over other receivers, he's never given up more than 20 receiving yards. But the only thing more noticeable than his stats is his nickname. Why is Sauce called "Sauce"?
Why is he called Sauce Gardner? His football skills earned him the moniker.
For three years, Sauce has been the cornerback for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He currently stands among the top in his field and is practically a shoo-in for the top pick during the NFL Draft. So much about Sauce already makes him a player to look out for, including his nickname. Where did he get it from? According to Sauce, he's had it since he was 6 years old, and he's held onto it proudly.
In an interview with NFL Media, Sauce gave a shout-out to his little league coach football coach for giving him his name.
"I had the move, man," Sauce joked, reminiscing about his prodigal skills as a little league running back. "I was saucy with the juke moves!"
In fact, Sauce is so proud of his nickname that he wears a custom glittery chain that bears his nickname on it. His official Twitter even boasts the name. You can follow him now at @iamSauceGardner.
How tall is Sauce Gardner? Sauce's numbers are no joke between his height and his stats.
It's no secret that we'll be hearing Sauce's name a lot throughout the NFL Draft. He stands at 6 feet and 3 inches and 190 pounds, according to the NFL. Between his remarkable college career and his overflow of confidence, no one will forget the name "Sauce" any time soon. It's also safe to say he'll have his pick of contracts to choose from.
The NFL Draft begins April 28 at 8 p.m. EST and will last until Saturday, April 30.