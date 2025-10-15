What Happened to San Francisco 46ers Linebacker Fred Warner? The NFL star was injured during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 15 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @fred_warner

Football fans are wondering what happened to San Francisco 49er linebacker Fred Warner after the NFL star was injured on Oct. 12, 2025, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN, the linebacker had only missed one game since joining the league in 2018.

The professional football player was injured in the opening quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team lost with a final score of 30-19. So, what happened to Fred during the game?

What happened to Fred Warner and how did he get injured?

Fred was injured during the game after he broke and dislocated his right ankle. The injury occurred after he tried to tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Rachaad White. As Fred attempted the tackle, his teammate Ji'Ayir Brown ran into him, and his legs rolled into the back of Fred's ankle. The injury will sideline the linebacker for the remainder of the season.

His coach, Kyle Shanahan, spoke about Fred's season-ending injury following the game. "He's one of our best players, also a huge leader, so obviously, a huge blow," he said. "I feel bad for Fred right now." Ji'Ayir also spoke about Fred's injury. "I was right there when it happened," he recalled. "Seeing him go down, a guy that doesn't go down, you know what I mean? It's draining. I think it kind of drained the stadium. Everybody felt that."

His teammates seemingly knew the seriousness of his injury after Fred went down and were seen with their hands on their heads as they watched the medical staff put the linebacker's ankle in an air cast and remove him from the field. Jauan Jennings reportedly said that he took nausea medication after witnessing Fred's injury because he was "sick to his stomach."

Fred's ankle injury had his teammates concerned.

Another teammate, left tackle Trent Williams, also spoke out after the season-ending injury. "It's heartbreaking," he said. "Fred, not only is he one of the best linebackers to ever play the game, but he is the heart and soul of this team, not just the heart and soul of this defense."

"It's one thing to see somebody go down and go to the blue tent, and nobody really knows what's going on," he added. "When you see a guy that's injured like that, it's really like a gut punch. It's really hard to continue the intensity, and playing that game like that never happened." Fred had surgery for the injury and shared a picture of himself in the hospital on his Instagram Stories. He also shared a message to his fans the day after he suffered his injury.

"There's certain games you wake up knowing it's gonna be your day, and yesterday was one of those days," he said. "I knew I was bout to go off, and then boom, everything over in one instant that was completely unpreventable. The love everyone has shown me and the prayers being had for me mean the world to me."

"Some ask why I was able to smile on the cart heading in, and it's because (aside from the shock), I have complete peace in knowing God's plan is so completely perfect and I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," he added.