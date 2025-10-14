Why Did Za’Darius Smith Retire? His Farewell Message Explains Everything “As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 14 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zadiussmith

Pro football player Za’Darius Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Oct. 13, 2025, and no one saw it coming. He is only 33, and just one month into his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, so fans were shocked. But instead of a press conference or a headline grab, he shared a message that felt personal, peaceful, and rooted in something bigger than football.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he looked back on his 11-year career with a tone that was less about stats and more about purpose. He talked about humble beginnings, faith, and gratitude for the game that changed his life. Before he thanked fans and signed off, he quoted a Bible verse that said everything he could not fit into words.

Why did Za’Darius Smith retire from football?

Za’Darius opened his post honestly: “I knew this day would come, but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected.” He reminded followers that he was once just a kid from Greenville, Ala., who played only one year of high-school football before making it to the NFL. That humility set the tone for the entire message.

He went on to thank the game that changed his life. He expressed deep appreciation for the coaches, teammates, and organizations that shaped his career. “This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league,” he wrote. He also explained how football allowed him to travel the world, earn his first passport stamp, and start a foundation that gives back to his community.

According to ESPN, he finishes his career with 70.5 sacks, 176 quarterback hits, and 87 tackles for loss in 145 games. Over 11 seasons, he played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a résumé that speaks for itself and shows just how far that one season of high-school football really took him.

Retirement can be bittersweet, but he’s choosing gratitude over regret.

The post carried the calm confidence of someone who knows when to close one chapter and start another. He made no mention of injuries or frustration, only perspective. “There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man,” he said. It was humble, heartfelt, and deeply human. This one line transformed the post from just an announcement to a testimony.

Midway through his message, he shared a Bible verse that seemed to capture the heart of everything he had learned: “'... For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required' ... – Luke 12:48" It was a reminder that blessing comes with responsibility, and that faith is what has guided him from the start.

Although he did not reveal exactly what is next, his tone hinted at peace and possibility. He has a foundation that supports his hometown community, and fans think he might focus more of his time there. Others wonder if mentoring young athletes could be part of his next chapter. He often includes his family in his posts, so maybe he's going to slow down and enjoy them. Whatever it is, it already feels like an intentional move, not an ending.

He won't forget the people who cheered him on.

At the end of his post, he addressed fans who followed him through every team and season. “To every fan from each organization I represented: Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything!” he wrote. He thanked them for wearing his jerseys, collecting his cards, and even for the “tough opinions.” He closed with love: “As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me. The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever. Love, Z.”