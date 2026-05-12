Jay Shetty’s Wife Is More Successful Than You Might Think — Meet Radhi "Thank you for being my wife and loving me!" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 12 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the biggest names in the motivational space has to be Jay Shetty. With over 18 million followers on Instagram alone, his reach is massive, and it’s easy to see why. Much of the advice and guidance he shares is of good quality and can help people make small but impactful changes in their lives. Jay not only shares uplifting tips through short online clips, but he also uses his podcast, the Jay Shetty Podcast, to bring on celebs and public figures to talk about things like self-help and mindset.

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His track record is impressive, no doubt, but so is that of his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, who also spends her time on things centered around health and wellness. While we’re not entirely surprised by that, we are over just how successful she’s been at carving out her own space in a similar lane as her husband. Here’s everything to know about Jay’s wife and what she does.

Jay Shetty married his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, in 2016.

Jay Shetty met his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, 35, in 2013, and just three years later, they were married in April 2016, he revealed in a 2020 Instagram post. Radhi holds many impressive titles, including health and wellness expert and plant-based cook, often sharing many recipes online with her followers. In fact, she has over 2 million followers on Instagram, showing just how many people are interested in what she has to offer.

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But Radhi takes her food and beverage content a step further than just online recipes, like the ancient bedtime drink she makes for sleep and anxiety, or her hair remedy for healthy hair. She’s also a cookbook author.

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In 2024, she released her cookbook JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly, along with other titles like JoyFull, The Dal Medicine Cookbook, and The No Grain Smarter Brain Body Diet Cookbook, making it a solid three-book collection. And she’s able to do all of this thanks to her background in health and wellness. Radhi is from Watford, United Kingdom, where she studied to become a dietitian and nutritionist, according to her website.

After marrying Jay in 2016, she moved to New York City, completed yoga teacher training, and continued her education in Ayurveda. That’s when she began sharing what she was learning, and already knew, with the online world, and she’s only expanded from there.

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Aside from sharing healthy food and wellness tips through recipes online and in her cookbooks, Radhi also hosts her own podcast, A Really Good Cry. The show, according to its Spotify description, “won’t solve all your problems, but it WILL go through them with you.” It creates “a space where we can embrace the real, the messy and the beautiful parts of life that can be difficult to digest alone, together.”

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Jay Shetty and his wife founded the sparkling tea brand Juni.

If that’s not impressive enough, Radhi is also the co-founder of the drink Juni, which she launched with Jay. Juni stands for “Just You and I” and is a sparkling adaptogenic tea made with “the best adaptogens and nootropics,” according to the official website.