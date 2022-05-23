Jay Versace, Influencer and Music Producer, Is Mourning His Mother's Death

Jay Versace, Influencer and Music Producer, Is Mourning His Mother's DeathBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 23 2022, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Social media influencer and music producer Jay Versace, best known for his hilarious one-man skits and shriek videos, has shared some sad news with his fans. In a recent Twitter post, Jay revealed that his mother, Nikesha “Dolly” Gunter, has passed away.
As a result, Black Twitter has been sharing touching messages for Jay and his family.
Now, there are several questions surrounding Dolly's death. For starters, what was the cause of Dolly's death? Was Dolly's passing due to a long-term illness? Here’s everything that we know.
Jay Versace’s mother’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
When the news of someone passing away makes its rounds, social media users are always interested in learning about the cause of death. And of course, Jay's fans are no exception. However, it appears that the family has decided to keep the details surrounding Dolly's passing private. Jay shared the news with fans on social media but made it a point not to mention the specific cause of her death.
Additionally, social media users have expressed that medical issues may be a factor since various fans have tweeted that Jay was paying Dolly's hospital bills. A GoFundMe page seems to confirm this. Keep in mind that Jay and his family may simply be awaiting the final details of an autopsy report before sharing Dolly's cause of death. On the flip side, Jay’s family may just keep those details to themselves. Only time will tell.
Jay and his family have created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses.
On May 20, 2022, Jay shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign amid announcing the news of Dolly's passing. According to the campaign page, Jay’s family truly needs a lot of support. The GoFundMe page shares that Jay and his loved ones have faced financial difficulty in regards to Dolly's funeral costs, as well as that housing issues for Jay and his little brother are also a factor.
“We are asking for financial support as Jay and the family have exhausted their financial resources while supporting Dolly's ongoing medical battles which created housing and financial issues,” the page reads.
The message continues, “This GoFundMe will support Jay and his family with funeral costs for Dolly, living costs for him and his little brother as they prepare for their mother's funeral, and finding a new living space. All funds raised will go directly to Jay to support funeral costs and associated expenses.”
Thankfully, fans and fellow celebrities have shown Jay and his family endless support. The GoFundMe page had a goal of $30,000 which has been met and doubled with donations at $63,480 as of this writing. R&B singer Kehlani donated $3,000.
Dealing with the loss of a parent is one thing, but having to worry about housing expenses is another. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Nikesha “Dolly” Gunter.