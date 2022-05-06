Reports Suggest that Relationship Guru Kevin Samuels Is Dead, but What Happened?By Joseph Allen
May. 6 2022, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Thanks to his huge following as a vlogger, self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels has garnered a massive following on social media. Although that attention has come with its fair share of controversy, the latest controversy around Kevin has come because of rumors that he died unexpectedly. At this point, though, those rumors are still largely unconfirmed.
Did Kevin Samuels die?
Reports have begun circulating on social media suggesting that Kevin Samuels is dead, but those posts have yet to be confirmed by his family or his team. The rumors seem to have originated from a single post which claimed that he died.
Melanie King, a close friend of Kevin and his family, claimed on social media that she has received "family confirmation" of his death, and told music star F.C. The Truth that "this is 100 per cent."
As fans continue to speculate about whether Kevin died, there has also been tension online between those who like Kevin and those who don't. Kevin's fans are claiming that his opponents are celebrating following the news of his death, but it's ultimately unclear whether those celebrations are justified or not. As word spreads that Kevin is dead, some are naturally wondering his cause of death was.
What was Kevin Samuels' cause of death?
Given that he is just 56, the news that Kevin died was definitely a surprise to many. Because the family has yet to confirm Kevin's death in the first place, they also haven't made any proclamations about exactly how he died.
Some reports on social media suggest that Kevin had a cardiac episode that led to his death, but those reports have yet to be officially verified or confirmed.
Kevin styled himself as a lifestyle and relationship expert.
Kevin gained a following online in large part thanks to his videos offering advice on how you can improve your life. That advice ranged from relationships to your career to your home life.
Kevin is from Atlanta, Georgia, and reports suggest that he has been married twice. He's also been the subject of controversy because of misogynistic comments he made suggesting that single women over the age of 35 are "leftover women," and his conversations with controversial figures like Tomi Lahren.
A women also emerged last year claiming to be Kevin's daughter, and although it's unclear if those reports are accurate, it adds yet another wrinkle to his public life.
Kevin runs a public consulting agency that is designed to help men improve their looks, and he's believed to be worth between $2 and $4 million thanks in part to his following on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
As fans and detractors of Kevin's continue to speculate about whether the influencer is actually dead, many are looking back at the videos he's made over the years and the legacy he may leave behind. There are plenty of people who have become famous and wealthy through creating controversies online, and Kevin's online presence is another example of the way you can make plenty of money even if half of your audience doesn't like you.