Reports Suggest that Relationship Guru Kevin Samuels Is Dead, but What Happened?

Reports have begun circulating on social media suggesting that Kevin Samuels is dead, but those posts have yet to be confirmed by his family or his team. The rumors seem to have originated from a single post which claimed that he died.

Melanie King, a close friend of Kevin and his family, claimed on social media that she has received "family confirmation" of his death, and told music star F.C. The Truth that "this is 100 per cent."