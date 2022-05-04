'The Circle' Fans Might Recognize Bru's Girlfriend from TikTok

The fourth season of The Circle kicked off on Netflix on May 4, and viewers are getting to know the newest set of cast members as they navigate the complicated social media experiment series.

Though the contestants are each vying to become the highest-rated player on their Circle profiles, a few of the stars are already internet sensations in their real lives. Crissa Jackson is a Harlem Globetrotter who has nearly 14 million followers on TikTok, while Rachel Sam Evans has a few TV appearances to her name. Josh "Bru" Brubaker is a radio host with four million TikTok followers.