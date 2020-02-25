We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
jaystation2-1582651924629.png
Source: Instagram

ImJayStation Announces Hiatus After Being Demonetized Over Faking His Girlfriend's Death

By

YouTuber JayStation, whose real name is Jason Ethier, has recently decided to take an indefinite hiatus from YouTube. Recently, the creator has faced immense backlash, particularly for his content about his girlfriend, Alexia Marano, resulting in his leave from the platform.

The pair's relationship is a tumultuous one, and the drama surrounding it is still not over. In the five months they dated, they made numerous videos together, culminating in one very bad prank.

Jason and Alexia met in August 2019.

Alexia said that she met Jason in August 2019 through some mutual friends. 

"I thought he was really weird," she admitted, saying that his behavior that night made her "uncomfortable." 

"I thought, I don't know maybe he was on some illegal substances or he was drinking or something like that," she said.

Later throughout the night, they got to know each other better, and within two weeks they were an item. Less than a month into their relationship, Jason invited her to live with him in Toronto.