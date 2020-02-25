ImJayStation Announces Hiatus After Being Demonetized Over Faking His Girlfriend's Death

Alexia said that she met Jason in August 2019 through some mutual friends.

"I thought he was really weird," she admitted, saying that his behavior that night made her "uncomfortable."

"I thought, I don't know maybe he was on some illegal substances or he was drinking or something like that," she said.

Later throughout the night, they got to know each other better, and within two weeks they were an item. Less than a month into their relationship, Jason invited her to live with him in Toronto.