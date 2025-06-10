Jaz From ‘1000-Lb Roomies’ Explained How Her Daughter Inspired Her Weight Loss Journey "The only thing we love more than food in this world is my daughter Nana." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 10 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasminemariexoxo

Article continues below advertisement

Jaz and Nesha proved there is some good on the internet. The besties met online and quickly forged a tight bond. So much so that they moved in together and have decided to be one another's strongest supporters through their weight loss journey, which may or may not include them having bariatric surgery. In addition to losing weight, Jaz has other responsibilities, including maintaining her role as a mom. Here's everything to know about the reality star's daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaz has a daughter, Nana, who appeared on '1000-Lb Roomies.'

1000-Lb Roomies watchers have seen Jaz juggle motherhood and her weight loss goals. The content creator discussed her daughter, Nana, for the first time on the series premiere. Jaz joked in a confessional that Nana is the only other thing she obsesses about other than the reason she decided to go on her weight loss journey. “We're roommates,” Nesha said on the show. “We're both a little extra. Nearly 1,000 pounds extra.”

Jaz added: “The only thing we love more than food in this world is my daughter Nana." While Nana appeared on several episodes of the show, which mostly films in Jaz and Nesha's home, fans have likely noticed Jaz keeps her life as a mother away from social media. On her Instagram account, she mostly shares photos of herself or clips from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans can also see some of Jaz and Nesha's shenanigans on her page. However, she told Parade in June 2025 that her daughter's health played a crucial role in her decision to get serious about losing weight. "What inspired me was hearing my doctor tell me that I wouldn't be around much longer," Jaz said. "And it scared me because of my daughter. I have a 10-year-old daughter, and my daughter has autism. And nobody's going to love your child like you."

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jaz's baby daddy? The '1000-Lb' Roomies star is a single mom.

Jaz's concern that she would be leaving her daughter without a parent if she didn't change her lifestyle was valid and something many single mothers can relate to. On the show, she rarely discusses Nana's dad, whom she was with around the time she gave birth to her daughter in 2014. Nana's dad being away was something Jaz worried about even more after she and Nesha took a life expectancy test that said she may not live long if she didn't change her ways. She said she took action for herself and to be a present parent for Nana.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to be able to take her to Disney World," she told Parade. "That's my ultimate goal. And to be able to walk around and ride the rides with her."