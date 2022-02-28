Vannessa Has a Close but Complicated Relationship With Her Sister on '1000-Lb Best Friends'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 28, 2022, episode of 1000-lb Best Friends.

The series premiere of 1000-lb Best Friends introduces Vannessa Cross's sister, Jakie Cross, as her roommate and bestie. Yes, Vannessa is also joined on the show by her other best friends, but her relationship with Jakie is extra special because they grew up together and they often seem co-dependent. So, who is Vannessa's sister Jakie on 1000-lb Best Friends?