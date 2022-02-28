Vannessa Has a Close but Complicated Relationship With Her Sister on '1000-Lb Best Friends'By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 28 2022, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Feb. 28, 2022, episode of 1000-lb Best Friends.
The series premiere of 1000-lb Best Friends introduces Vannessa Cross's sister, Jakie Cross, as her roommate and bestie. Yes, Vannessa is also joined on the show by her other best friends, but her relationship with Jakie is extra special because they grew up together and they often seem co-dependent. So, who is Vannessa's sister Jakie on 1000-lb Best Friends?
Unlike Vannessa, who is dangerously overweight and in need of bariatric surgery, Jakie is considerably slimmer. She doesn't reveal her weight in the show, but she and Vannessa often discuss how her weight isn't an issue and how because of that, she often enables unhealthy eating habits in Vannessa when she buys fast food or otherwise unhealthy meals for both of them.
Who is Vannessa's sister on '1000-lb Best Friends'?
Vannessa explains on 1000-lb Best Friends that she and her older sister, Jakie, are extremely close. They grew up together and they lived together for years, along with Vannessa's kids.
But Vannessa wants to move out in the Feb. 28, 2022, episode because she feels like Jakie constantly enables her unhealthy eating habits. She even says in one episode that it's equivalent to someone trying to stop using drugs but having another person supply them regardless.
It doesn't look like Jakie has an Instagram account, but she is on Facebook. And while most of her posts are pretty cryptic and include comments about the drama going on in her personal life, she is friends with Vannessa on social media. So even if the sisters are no longer roommates or as co-dependent as they once were, they still appear to have a relationship.
Does Vannessa still live with her sister?
In the Feb. 28, 2022, episode of 1000-lb Best Friends, Vannessa discusses moving out with Meghan Crumpler. Meghan sees Jakie as a problem for Vannessa's weight loss goals, and Vannessa agrees.
Meghan tells Vannessa that she feels Jakie is "being selfish" by wanting Vannessa to stay even though it's not good for her health and eating habits.
"I don't know if Vannessa has it in her to move out," Meghan says in an interview with producers in the episode. "I know she loves her sister and her sister loves her. [Vannessa] doesn't want to abandon her sister and she's worried that if she moves out, that's what Jakie is gonna feel."
Vannessa does move out of Jakie's house in the episode. And because there aren't any photos of Jakie on Vannessa's Instagram lately, it's safe to assume that she still lives apart from her sister.
Meghan is critical of Vannessa's relationship with her sister in '1000-lb Best Friends.'
Meghan tells Vannessa repeatedly that it's best for her if she moves out of her sister Jakie's house. Toward the end of the episode, Jakie tells Meghan that she "won" in convincing Vannessa to move out. In response, Meghan says that Vannessa is "gonna die like this," in reference to eating unhealthy foods with Jakie every day.
Although Jakie feels betrayed and like she's losing a sister, Meghan puts her foot down and helps Vannessa move out as soon as possible.
Vannessa and Jakie's relationship might suffer for a bit after Vannessa moves out on 1000-lb Best Friends, but in the long run, it's what's best for her.
