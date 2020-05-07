Jazmin Johnson’s Net Worth — With and Without Her 'Married to Medicine' Hubby

Jazmin Johnson’s Net Worth — With and Without Her 'Married to Medicine' HubbyBy Kate Brierley
Jazmin Johnson is a crowd favorite on the Bravo show Married to Medicine: Los Angeles, currently in Season 2. She's one of the successful women — including doctors and spouses — that the reality series showcases.
Of course, the show is based in LA, where everything is more elite and extra. And that’s part of what keeps fans watching.
But so does Jazmin who, according to Bravo, is out to “prove she's more than a doctor's wife by cultivating her concierge business while forging new friendships.”
Jazmin Johnson is a psychiatrist's wife.
While some cast members on Married to Medicine: LA are doctors themselves, Jazmin landed a spot on the show as the wife of popular psychiatrist Dr. Gadson Johnson, with whom she shares a son.
Several other castmates find him shady because he’s not around much, but Jazmin sticks by and stands up for her man.
But she’s also an entrepreneur.
In addition to a reality TV personality, Jazmin is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and aspiring actress.
Her business is called The Lifestyle Concierge, with a growing list of services from exotic car rentals that are popular in the area to luxury property rentals.
One of her most popular properties is a show-stopping rental villa in the Hollywood Hills, which has become a favorite among chefs, influencers, filmmakers, businesses, photographers, and more.
Jazmin recently invited some of her castmates for a cocktail party at the villa, made possible by a number of angel investors, calling it a “big money maker.”
“My concierge doesn’t shy away from a challenge, no vision is TOO BIG. I have VIP clientele … Our focus is ensuring our clients have an unforgettable experience from start to finish,” Jazmin shares with VoyageLA.
She also offers up regular health and fitness tips on her Instagram account and YouTube channel.
So what is Jazmin Johnson’s net worth?
Jazmin is pretty hush-hush about what she rakes in, but not about her showing off her over-the-top lifestyle and tastes. The 29-year-old is reported to have a net worth upwards of $500,000 on her own accord.
Obviously that’s amplified a great deal by her husband’s earnings, which aren’t disclosed, but were enough to buy their $6 million dollar home.
The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property was notoriously questioned for looking like a “drug dealer’s home” in Season 1 of the show.
Dr. Imani Walker has called the Johnsons out for their lavish way of life, alluding to the fact that there’s no way the family could afford their home and lifestyle. In fact, it’s been one of the most prominent and talked about throwdowns on the show to date.
But Jazmin says her resilience got her here.
Born and raised in Inglewood, Calif., Jazmin says she didn’t start with money, but grew into where she is today.
“Being an entrepreneur and taking control of your time to build something that will make a lasting mark in your industry is competitive and challenging...I had to learn resilience,” she says. “Difficulties and setbacks will happen, and without resilience, it will be hard to make it through them.”
Wishing Jazmin the best of luck with her growing business!