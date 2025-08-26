Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Has Pockets as Deep as a Chicago Pizza — What Is His Net Worth? JB Pritzker has enough money to go all the way to the top. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 26 2025, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sometimes people can really surprise. Take JB Pritzker, for example, who is the Democratic governor of the great state of Illinois. Based on how he treats his constituents and how hard he pushes back against President Donald Trump, you wouldn't think he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Truth be told, Governor Pritzker might have been born with a silver shovel planted firmly between his lips.

In 1982 Forbes started tracking the most wealthy families in the United States using the aptly named "America's Richest Family" list. The Pritzkers have been on this list since the very beginning. Although JB would eventually find himself in the world of investing, he was always drawn to public service. He certainly has enough money to fund a great campaign. What is JB Pritzker's net worth? Let's get into it.

JB Pritzker's net worth makes him a billionaire.

According to Forbes, as of August 2025, JB Pritzker has a net worth of $3.9 billion. The Illinois governor is the heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, which was founded by JB's uncle Jay Pritzker in 1957. JB was raised by his uncle and aunt in the affluent town of Atherton, Calif. after his father died and his mother struggled with addiction. After attending the prestigious Milton Academy in Milton, Mass., JB went on to Duke University, followed by the Northwestern University School of Law.

In 2002, JB and his brother founded Pritzker Group Private Capital, which has invested in numerous companies over the years. Before he and his brother struck it rich, JB was already wading into political waters. In his early 20s, JB served on the legislative staffs of U.S. Representative Tom Lantos, U.S. Senator Terry Sanford, and U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon.

Ahead of longtime Democratic incumbent Sidney R. Yates's retirement in 1999, JB started planning campaigns he could run in 1994 and 1996. When Sidney retired, JB spent $1 million trying to win his seat. It was one of the most expensive congressional primaries in U.S. history. JB finished third.

JB Pritzker was elected governor of Illinois in 2019.

Former governor Rod Blagojevich appointed JB to chair the Illinois Human Rights Commission, a position he held from 2003 to 2006. Two years later, when Hillary Clinton first ran for President, JB served as national co-chair of her campaign. After Hillary lost the presidential primary, JB supported Barack Obama.

He dodged a brief scandal bullet in 2017 when an FBI wiretapped conversation between JB and Governor Blagojevich was leaked. In it, JB and the governor were discussing his interest in being appointed state treasurer. This was seen as unethical. JB defended his actions, saying all he did was discuss a job that was of interest to him.