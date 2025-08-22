Distractify
John Bolton's Net Worth Grew After Decades of Working for the Government

The home of the former United States National Security Advisor was raided by the FBI in the summer of 2025.

By

Published Aug. 22 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET

John Bolton's Net Worth Is Impressive
Source: Mega

Over the course of decades, John Bolton has dedicated his life to serving the United States of America. The politician worked as both the United States National Security Advisor and the nation's Ambassador to the United Nations at different points in his career.

The various roles John held enabled him to work for different administrations, while remaining affiliated with the Republican political party.

John Bolton worked for President Donald Trump's first administration. The type of roles the former ambassador has held must have allowed him to conjure up an impressive amount of savings.

Important government jobs must have given John Bolton a considerable amount of money, considering how some of these salaries grew with time. What is John's net worth? Here's what we know about the money accumulated by the Republican politician throughout his career.

john-bolton-attends-a-ceremony
Source: Mega
What is John Bolton's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Bolton holds a net worth of $6 million. Glass Door states that the National Security Advisor earns between $124,000 and $189,000 per year, and it's important to remember that John held the role for more than a year.

As if that weren't enough to help his net worth grow, John Bolton served as the United States Assistant Attorney General when Ronald Reagan was President.

John Bolton

Politician

Net worth: $6 million

John Bolton has served as the United States National Security Advisor, as well as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. He worked under a wide variety of Presidents, including Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. His distinguished record of government positions allowed him to accumulate an impressive net worth.

Birth name: John Robert Bolton

Birthplace: Baltimore, Md.

Father: Edward Jackson Bolton

Mother: Virginia Clara

Having high-paying jobs for decades can allow someone to shoot their net worth into the stratosphere. After working during Reagan's administration, John went on to serve as the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, with one of his biggest responsibilities being the prevention of proliferation regarding weapons of mass destruction.

John's track record allowed him to step into bigger and better roles every time a Republican won the election.

John Bolton's home was raided by the FBI

John Bolton's decades of service didn't take away from the fact that he had to face justice in case he broke the law. According to CNN, the politician's house was raided by the FBI.

The government wanted to find out if John had shared classified information in his 2020 book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. John's office was also raided as part of the investigation.

john-bolton-with-president-donald-trump
Source: Mega

CNN also reported that the investigation was being criticized and interpreted as President Donald Trump using his power to gain an advantage over a political foe. John Bolton and Donald Trump have been in conflict with one another ever since the president fired the politician before his first term was over.

In the aforementioned book, John portrayed the president's foreign policy knowledge in a negative light.

John Bolton stated that he wasn't aware of what the FBI was doing at both his home and his office. The politician's attorney didn't release a statement regarding the ongoing investigation. Just like the public, John had to wait to find out what the FBI wanted.

The investigation could remain under fire due to the context added by the bitter relationship between the President of the United States and John Bolton.

