It's Hard to Object to Judge Jeanine Pirro's Astronomical Net Worth — Details Explained By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 10 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET

If President Donald Trump has his way, another Fox News personality will join his inner political circle in our nation's capital. After yanking his nomination of conservative activist Ed Martin Jr. for U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., the president announced that Jeanine Pirro would temporarily fill in as the leader of the country's largest U.S. Attorney’s office.

This would be an interesting move for Jeanine, who is still referred to as Judge Jeanine Pirro despite the fact that she only spent three years as a judge on the Westchester County Court in New York. This undoubtedly paved the way for her television show, Judge Jeanine Pirro, which ran for four seasons on The CW. Jeanine loves the camera, so it's unclear whether or not she'll be able to give that, or her fat paycheck, up. Let's take a look at her net worth.



Judge Jeanine Pirro is worth millions

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeanine is worth $14 million, built from a career that spans decades. Jeanine told New York Magazine in May 1999 that she always knew she wanted to be a lawyer, even as young as 6 years old. She blew through high school in three years and went to the University of Buffalo, then Albany Law School, where she met her husband.

Jeanine Pirro Former lawyer and judge, legal analyst, media personality, and author Net worth: $14 million Jeanine Pirro is an American television host and author, and is also a former judge, prosecutor, and politician in the state of New York. Birth date: June 2, 1951 Birth place: Elmira, N.Y. Birth name: Jeanine Ferris Father: Nasser Ferris Mother: Esther Ferris Marriages: Albert Pirro​​ (m. 1975; div. 2013) Children: Alexander Pirro (b. 1989) and Christi Pirro (b. 1985) Education: Bachelor of Arts from the University at Buffalo; J.D. degree at Albany Law School

Almost immediately upon graduating from law school, Jeanine was appointed Assistant District Attorney of Westchester County in 1975. She specialized in domestic violence cases and in 1978, was made first chief of the new Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau. Twelve years later, Jeanine left the District Attorney's office after she was elected as a judge, but returned in 1993 as Westchester County District Attorney.

In the early 2000s, Jeanine unsuccessfully made bids for the Senate and Attorney General of New York. Around this time, Jeanine was making her name for herself as a legal analyst on various Fox News shows and even guest-hosted for Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show, and Geraldo at Large. Her show on The CW started in 2008 and ended in 2011. That was just in time for Jeanine to get her very own show on Fox: Justice with Judge Jeanine.

From 2011 until 2022, Jeanine was a controversial figure on her own show and was even suspended for a bit after making anti-Muslim comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, per CNN. Her solo time ended after Jeanine was asked to become a co-host on The Five, but she put in her resignation in May 2025 when President Trump came a-calling.