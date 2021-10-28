Where Was 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Filmed? We Have All the Details on This Spooky Movie

The fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise is almost here. Arriving sometime in 2022, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is giving the series a brand new start, hence the word "reborn" in its title.

Due to the disturbing criminal activity of Jeepers Creepers creator Victor Salva, the upcoming horror film will be the first completed by a different filmmaker. Iron Sky director Timo Vuorensola is assuming the role.