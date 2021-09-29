'The Goldbergs' Star Jeff Garlin Documents Impressive Weight Loss Journey

Fans of The Goldbergs are in for a surprise as they will see a slimmer Murray in Season 9.

Actor and stand-up comedian Jeff Garlin has recently lost a tremendous amount of weight. In the past, Jeff has been open about his struggles with food and weight loss, mentioning that he had a sugar addiction. In an interview with The Guardian, Jeff said, "The first bite of a doughnut, the first bite of a cookie, the first lick of an ice-cream cone, I'm gone. It's over."